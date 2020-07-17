Amenities
181 Grant Ave Unit 2 is a MUST SEE spacious and newly renovated 1BR (with large living room and eat in kitchen) apartment in the heart of Etna!
Highlights:
Large private deck and patio
Large eat-in kitchen with appliances included
New furnace
Newly remodeled bathroom
Hardwood flooring throughout
Abundant natural light
Pets on case by case basis with fees associated
Abundant off street parking
Landlord pays for water, tenant pays for gas and electric
Storage space in unit and in basement
Shared basement with free Washer/Dryer
Now available!
Posted by Ikos HQ
(RLNE5873769)