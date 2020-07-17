All apartments in Allegheny County
181 Grant Ave Unit 2

181 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

181 Grant Avenue, Allegheny County, PA 15223

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
181 Grant Ave Unit 2 is a MUST SEE spacious and newly renovated 1BR (with large living room and eat in kitchen) apartment in the heart of Etna!

Highlights:
Large private deck and patio
Large eat-in kitchen with appliances included
New furnace
Newly remodeled bathroom
Hardwood flooring throughout
Abundant natural light
Pets on case by case basis with fees associated
Abundant off street parking
Landlord pays for water, tenant pays for gas and electric
Storage space in unit and in basement
Shared basement with free Washer/Dryer

Now available!
Posted by Ikos HQ

(RLNE5873769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
181 Grant Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 181 Grant Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
181 Grant Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Grant Ave Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
