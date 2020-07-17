Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

181 Grant Ave Unit 2 is a MUST SEE spacious and newly renovated 1BR (with large living room and eat in kitchen) apartment in the heart of Etna!



Highlights:

Large private deck and patio

Large eat-in kitchen with appliances included

New furnace

Newly remodeled bathroom

Hardwood flooring throughout

Abundant natural light

Pets on case by case basis with fees associated

Abundant off street parking

Landlord pays for water, tenant pays for gas and electric

Storage space in unit and in basement

Shared basement with free Washer/Dryer



Now available!

Posted by Ikos HQ



(RLNE5873769)