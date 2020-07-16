152 Vanderbilt Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful all brick home with attractive architecture such as cathedral ceiling, palladium windows, bay windows, skylights and sunken family room. Lovely neighborhood with custom built home and sidewalk, wonderful for after meal strolling or for jogging. Open floor plan. Kitchen has sliding door to deck overlooking private backyard. Stylish master bedroom with 2 walk in closet and luxurious master bath with double vanity and skylight. All other bedrooms are very spacious. Lots of natural light. Neutral decor and move in condition. Famous Mt Lebanon School District. Available on 4/1/2020.- For an immediate showing please call Monice Ming Tong @ 412-980-4925- For more information on the property, please visit www.PittsburghWebHomes.com- For a FREE market analysis on your property or FREE access to all new listings in the area, please contact the Monice Ming Tong Team @ 724-933-8500