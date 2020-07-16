All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:06 PM

152 Vanderbilt Dr

152 Vanderbilt Drive · (724) 933-8500
Location

152 Vanderbilt Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15243

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful all brick home with attractive architecture such as cathedral ceiling, palladium windows, bay windows, skylights and sunken family room. Lovely neighborhood with custom built home and sidewalk, wonderful for after meal strolling or for jogging. Open floor plan. Kitchen has sliding door to deck overlooking private backyard. Stylish master bedroom with 2 walk in closet and luxurious master bath with double vanity and skylight. All other bedrooms are very spacious. Lots of natural light. Neutral decor and move in condition. Famous Mt Lebanon School District. Available on 4/1/2020.- For an immediate showing please call Monice Ming Tong @ 412-980-4925- For more information on the property, please visit www.PittsburghWebHomes.com- For a FREE market analysis on your property or FREE access to all new listings in the area, please contact the Monice Ming Tong Team @ 724-933-8500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Vanderbilt Dr have any available units?
152 Vanderbilt Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 Vanderbilt Dr have?
Some of 152 Vanderbilt Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Vanderbilt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
152 Vanderbilt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Vanderbilt Dr pet-friendly?
No, 152 Vanderbilt Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 152 Vanderbilt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 152 Vanderbilt Dr offers parking.
Does 152 Vanderbilt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Vanderbilt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Vanderbilt Dr have a pool?
No, 152 Vanderbilt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 152 Vanderbilt Dr have accessible units?
No, 152 Vanderbilt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Vanderbilt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Vanderbilt Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Vanderbilt Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Vanderbilt Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
