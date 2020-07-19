Amenities

patio / balcony sauna bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities sauna

10141 Woodbury Drive Available 08/15/20 Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in North Allegheny School District! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a flat wooded backyard and partially finished basement in a family friendly neighborhood. Close to shopping at McCandless crossing or just a few minutes to Whole Foods and the 79 freeway, this home will not last!

The large kitchen provides plenty of natural light and space to entertain. Also included is a formal dining room in a addition to a breakfast nook, large family room, 4 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom features a large en suite master bath with soaking tub and his/hers vanities.



Additional Features:

*Laundry

*Finished basement

*Huge flat back yard

*Deck

*Sauna/steam room



Check back soon for link to virtual tour!



(RLNE5914672)