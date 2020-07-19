All apartments in Allegheny County
10141 Woodbury Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

10141 Woodbury Drive

10141 Woodbury Drive · (412) 535-5786 ext. 5786
Location

10141 Woodbury Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15090

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10141 Woodbury Drive · Avail. Aug 15

$2,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3026 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
sauna
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
sauna
10141 Woodbury Drive Available 08/15/20 Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in North Allegheny School District! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a flat wooded backyard and partially finished basement in a family friendly neighborhood. Close to shopping at McCandless crossing or just a few minutes to Whole Foods and the 79 freeway, this home will not last!
The large kitchen provides plenty of natural light and space to entertain. Also included is a formal dining room in a addition to a breakfast nook, large family room, 4 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom features a large en suite master bath with soaking tub and his/hers vanities.

Additional Features:
*Laundry
*Finished basement
*Huge flat back yard
*Deck
*Sauna/steam room

Check back soon for link to virtual tour!

(RLNE5914672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10141 Woodbury Drive have any available units?
10141 Woodbury Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10141 Woodbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10141 Woodbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10141 Woodbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10141 Woodbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 10141 Woodbury Drive offer parking?
No, 10141 Woodbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10141 Woodbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10141 Woodbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10141 Woodbury Drive have a pool?
No, 10141 Woodbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10141 Woodbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 10141 Woodbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10141 Woodbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10141 Woodbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10141 Woodbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10141 Woodbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10141 Woodbury Drive?
Add a Message
