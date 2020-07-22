Apartment List
philomath
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

32 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Philomath, OR

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Philomath should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
400 N 9th St.
400 North 9th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2013 sqft
Charming Single Family Home -400 N 9th Philomath - One level living with kitchen and small dining room, large living room and huge deck.Three bedrooms and two beautiful tiled baths on main level.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 Newton St.
2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
330 N 18th Street
330 North 18th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Cozy, Pet-Friendly House with Carport. - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
Results within 5 miles of Philomath
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
23 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
4 Units Available
Chintimini
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
624 NW 16th Street
624 Northwest 16th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2716 sqft
624 NW 16th Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful and large 3 bedroom + 2 bath house right by Franklin Square Park - Great one level house close to a park and shopping.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1824 sqft
806 SW Western Blvd.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2859 NW Daylily
2859 Northwest Daylily Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1822 sqft
2859 NW Daylily Available 08/10/20 Meadows Townhome - Across the street from City Park and close to Timberhill Athletic club and hiking trails. Four bedrooms, 3 baths, gas fireplace. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5917600)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
333 NW 15th St.
333 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
333 NW 15th St. Available 08/05/20 Walk to campus - Spacious, charming older home just blocks from campus. Five bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great yard and patio. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5870107)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1046 NW 26th St.
1046 Northwest 26th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
1046 NW 26th St. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
1822 sqft
5 bed, 1.5 bath on a quiet cul de sac - One story floor plan house on a quiet street, close to shopping. Off street parking. Washer and dryer included. Pets OK. Video tour and applications on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
334 NW Kings Blvd
334 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
1173 sqft
5 bed, 2 bath steps away from the campus - SUMMER RATES: $500 OFF JULY AND AUGUST - Move in special: $500 off July and $500 off August 2020 Great house, centrally located. Fenced backyard. Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5699041)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear. Yard care included.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
2711 NW Taylor Ave
2711 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Single Level 4 Bedroom Corvallis Home! - Check out this darling single level 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Fantastic location - very near OSU, Chintimini park, great schools and shopping.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2702 sqft
Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full baths, plus a huge downstairs rec room,

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
132 NW 15th St.
132 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3288 sqft
132 NW 15th St. Available 08/28/20 The White House- 132 NW 15th - The White House 1/2 block from Monroe. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. Large living and dining room, kitchen, basement area with washer and dryer. Off street parking.
Results within 10 miles of Philomath
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
7 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Corvallis
485 NE Conifer
485 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1331 sqft
3 Bedroom Home ~ Near Village Green Park ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs. PET RENT: $25 per month per pet Welcome to this 3 Bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 10th St.
1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1187 sqft
1305 NW 10th St.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1182 NW Country Ct.
1182 Northwest Country Court, Benton County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2216 sqft
1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Corvallis
720 SW 3rd Street
720 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Dog Friendly Spacious Home In Downtown Corvallis - Conveniently located in downtown Corvallis. Just a few blocks from the main restaurant/shopping area and across the street from the dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Philomath, OR

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Philomath should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Philomath may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Philomath. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

