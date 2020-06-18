All apartments in La Pine
Find more places like 16490 Betty Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Pine, OR
/
16490 Betty Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

16490 Betty Drive

16490 Betty Drive · (541) 593-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16490 Betty Drive, La Pine, OR 97739

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16490 Betty Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16490 Betty Drive, La Pine, Oregon 97739 - Newer Construction! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is complete with a garage, newer appliances and A/C is conveniently located in La Pine.

Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy*: No Pets
All of Village Properties at Sunriver properties are non-smoking/vaping
Renter’s Liability Insurance required*
Renter’s Personal Property Insurance optional
Tenant pays all utilities
All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed
*Except when required or excluded by law

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3686220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16490 Betty Drive have any available units?
16490 Betty Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16490 Betty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16490 Betty Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16490 Betty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16490 Betty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Pine.
Does 16490 Betty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16490 Betty Drive does offer parking.
Does 16490 Betty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16490 Betty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16490 Betty Drive have a pool?
No, 16490 Betty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16490 Betty Drive have accessible units?
No, 16490 Betty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16490 Betty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16490 Betty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16490 Betty Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16490 Betty Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16490 Betty Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORRedmond, OR
Sisters, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity