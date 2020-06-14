Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Junction City, OR with garage

Junction City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
Chapel Creek Townhomes
1797 Pear Loop, Junction City, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
One day in the Country is worth a month in the city! Chapel Creek sits on the edge of town in the quiet country community of Junction City. It is made up of townhomes and duplexes that sit in a park-like community.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
River Road
1 Unit Available
1910 Debra Sue Court
1910 Debra Sue Ct., Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1824 sqft
Newer home, built in 2015. All the new home amenities like sprinkler system, granite countertops, vinyl windows, indoor laundry room and gas fireplace.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
River Road
1 Unit Available
1286 Bramblewood Lane
1286 Bramblewood Lane, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Roomy two bedroom in tri plex w/ garage and washer & dryer. Please apply at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
5080 Barger Drive
5080 Barger Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
5080 Barger Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom home on Barger - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is very spacious. Many windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
3979 N Clarey Street
3979 North Clarey Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
3979 N Clarey Street Available 06/18/20 Updated 3BD/2BA House w/ Garage & Yard on Cul-de-sac Near Barger Rd. Pets? - Bright 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house on cul-de-sac close to Barger Road.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
1647 Hamlet Ln
1647 Hamlet Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
1356 Zinfandel Lane
1356 Zinfandel Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1342 sqft
1356 Zinfandel Lane Available 06/15/20 3BD/2BA River Road House - Wonderful one level home in Ryan Meadows! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage is near shopping,restaurants, and bus line in a quiet River Road neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Northeast Eugene
74 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
Bethel
11 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1232 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
202 La Casa
202 La Casa Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1392 sqft
202 La Casa Available 07/10/20 Nearly new home in Bethel Area - This nearly new home has an open floorplan with carpet and vinyl plank. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths the master has a double vanity. The master suite has 2 walk in closets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
1932 Lemming Ave
1932 Lemming Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
1932 Lemming Ave Available 06/15/20 Absolutely fabulous Cal Young/Coburg Rd 3+ bedroom house - This amazing Cal Young/Coburg Road 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2017 features upgraded finishes, main level living with 2nd story bonus room, Hardwood

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1065 N Pond Road
1065 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1065 N Pond Road Available 10/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.By Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whiteaker
1 Unit Available
1374 W 4th
1374 West 4th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2788 sqft
1374 W 4th Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom House In The Whiteaker Neighborhood! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with tons of vintage charm in the highly sought after Whiteaker Neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1016 Colony Pond Drive
1016 Colony Pond Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1016 Colony Pond Drive Available 09/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Close to Shopping and parks.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard.Pets? - This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
421 Fairfield Ave
421 Fairfield Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1440 sqft
421 Fairfield Ave Available 06/15/20 Bright 3BD/1BA Home in West Eugene! 2-Car Oversized Garage! A/C! - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single-family home is located in West Eugene.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
3590 Kendra Street
3590 Kendra Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
3590 Kendra Street Available 06/22/20 2 Bedroom Duplex in River Road Area - 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex with a garage and fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2752 Chad Drive
2752 Chad Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2bath Home with solid surface flooring - Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath with attached 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. This home offers solid surface flooring throughout, a gas fireplace, and nice covered deck.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
752 Madison St
752 Madison Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Far West
1 Unit Available
1656 City View St
1656 City View Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
999 sqft
Remodeled Vintage Home w/ Spacious Fenced yard- Raised Garden Beds, Avail. Now! - Nicely remodeled, vintage 3 bedroom with huge backyard! Home includes a new patio with hanging lights, raised garden beds and extra parking for a smaller RV or trailer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
West Eugene
1 Unit Available
3620 Phantom Way
3620 Phantom Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Beautiful, newly built home in Bailey Hill neighborhood. Home features open floor plan, large bedrooms, garage parking, and laminate flooring. Washer and dryer are provided. Gorgeous landscaped yards. Go to empirepm.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
654 Wimbledon Court
654 Wimbledon Ct, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1117 sqft
Come home to this two bed, two bath single level cond off of Good Pasture Island Rd. near VRC. The living room has a very open concept with gas fireplace. The kitchen offers all appliances needed with ample counter and cabinet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2040 Holly Avenue
2040 Holly Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Perfectly situated on a large lot, this small house has a lot to offer. Newly refinished floors, large double car detached garage, lots of parking on a very deep driveway, large fenced yard. Landscaping included. Go to empirepm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Junction City, OR

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

