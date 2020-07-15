Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, OR with garages

Jacksonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville
108 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Medford
2028 Kingswood Dr.
2028 Kingswood Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Beautiful Home for Rent - Properties shown by appointment only! Renters Insurance Required. Central Heating/Air Sprinkler System No Smoking No Pets (RLNE5933359)

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Medford
936 Parkdale Ave.
936 Parkdale Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
936 Parkdale Ave. Available 07/27/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath in The Hampton Subdivision - Hurry in for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath in the Hampton Subdivision. Living room with gas fireplace, open kitchen/dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Medford
411 Berrydale Ave. #14
411 Berrydale Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1447 sqft
411 Berrydale Ave. #14 Available 07/16/20 Nice newer three bedroom townhouse with nice finishes - PLEASE GO TO GENUINEPROPERTYMANANAGEMENT.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION Nice Newer town homes behind Wild River Brewery.

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
47 N. Peach St
47 North Peach Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1109 sqft
Cozy Home for Rent - Properties shown by appointment only! Gas Heat No Smoking No Pets (RLNE3537784)

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington
1732 Stewart Ave
1732 Stewart Avenue, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
986 sqft
1732 Stewart Ave Available 08/24/20 Great Price and Great Location! - This cute cottage in South West Medford has two bedrooms and one bath an large living room and a laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
613 N Holly St.
613 North Holly Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
UPDATED Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex Unit - Property Id: 302096 Centrally-located, newly-updated, and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit in a cute duplex! Great property that has just been freshly painted inside & out.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
690 S. Modoc Ave
690 South Modoc Avenue, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Spacious and Cozy Home for Rent - Properties shown by appointment only! No Smoking Central Heat/Air New Paint (RLNE4882424)

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3167 Forest Hills Drive
3167 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1827 sqft
As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3328 Hidden Springs Drive
3328 Hidden Spring, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1827 sqft
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Jacksonville, OR

Jacksonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

