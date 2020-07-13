/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hayesville, OR
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hayesville
5065 Constellation
5065 Constellation Ave NE, Hayesville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1875 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Home Available in March 2020 - NE Salem - New Construction Single Family Home located in the Northstar new developement in NE Salem. (RLNE5640554)
Results within 5 miles of Hayesville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
West Salem
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Keizer
6724 Pierce Ct N
6724 Pierce Court North, Keizer, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1488 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom in Keizer - Nice 4 bedroom in Keizer on a quiet street, new carpet, A/C, fresh paint, RV/Boat pad, covered back patio, large yard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
South Central
1125 Cross Street Southeast
1125 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
Unit #5- Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
South Central
1123 Cross Street Southeast
1123 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Central
955 Cedar Way S
955 Cedar Way Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
955 Cedar Way S Available 07/14/20 Single Level Home in South Salem - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Salem
935 Creek Ct. NW
935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1152 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
1590 Corina St. SE
1590 Corina Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1392 sqft
1590 Corina St. SE Available 07/22/20 3Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available soon! - 3Bd/1Ba single story house built in 1955 with approx 1392 sq ft. This home sits above street level and has a view of the surrounding area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
54 Units Available
West Salem
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1035 sqft
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW
3956 Orchard Heights Road Northwest, Polk County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1816 sqft
Country Home Overlooking Lake in West Salem ~ 3956 Orchard Heights - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Salem
1603 Sunrise Circle
1603 Sunrise Circle Northwest, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1144 sqft
Enjoy the privacy and quiet ambiance of SalemTowne 55+ Community in West Salem. This home has been completely remodeled, be the first to enjoy all brand new finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
1285 Mandy Ct SE
1285 Mandy Court Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2671 sqft
Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Faye Wright
158 Friendship Avenue Southeast
158 Friendship Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$750
575 sqft
Nell Anna is a small cozy community tucked away in South Salem! Offering single level apartment homes with onsite laundry and a friendly non-smoking community! Located just 1/2 block east of Liberty Road, and two blocks north of Sunnyslope Shopping
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Gateway
1044 Sharon Lp SE
1044 Sharon Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1221 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest
2205 Crestview Dr S
2205 Crestview Drive South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
2205 Crestview Dr S Available 04/30/20 2 Story Townhome Near Minto Brown Park ~ 2205 Crestview - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE
1197 Duffield Heights Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1950 sqft
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE Available 04/28/20 Spectacular 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, in South Salem - Willamette Meadow Property Management We care for our tenants by getting work orders done in a timely matter, and caring about the problems that
