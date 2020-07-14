Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

927 Pine St Available 08/08/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Brownsville - You will love the unique layout of this historical 3 bed, 1 bath home located in beautiful Brownsville, Oregon. This home was originally built in 1925 and has undergone several renovations throughout the years. 1,284 sqft, Large living room, Large kitchen, Newer double car garage. You will have plenty of room to roam on the 0.34 acres of property included with this home! There are washer & dryer hookups in the utility room, and an abundance of storage in this lovely layout. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities.



Please do not disturb current tenants. If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.



DEPOSITS & FEES:

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)

?Cleaning Deposit: $500

?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)

?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card or equivalent

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.



Rental Terms: One-year lease.



Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



(RLNE5160094)