All apartments in Brownsville
Find more places like 927 Pine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsville, OR
/
927 Pine St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

927 Pine St

927 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

927 Pine Street, Brownsville, OR 97327

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
927 Pine St Available 08/08/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Brownsville - You will love the unique layout of this historical 3 bed, 1 bath home located in beautiful Brownsville, Oregon. This home was originally built in 1925 and has undergone several renovations throughout the years. 1,284 sqft, Large living room, Large kitchen, Newer double car garage. You will have plenty of room to roam on the 0.34 acres of property included with this home! There are washer & dryer hookups in the utility room, and an abundance of storage in this lovely layout. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities.

Please do not disturb current tenants. If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.

DEPOSITS & FEES:
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)
?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.

Rental Terms: One-year lease.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

(RLNE5160094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Pine St have any available units?
927 Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsville, OR.
What amenities does 927 Pine St have?
Some of 927 Pine St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
927 Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 927 Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 927 Pine St offers parking.
Does 927 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Pine St have a pool?
No, 927 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 927 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 927 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Pine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Pine St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, OR
Corvallis, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, OR
Albany, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
University of Oregon