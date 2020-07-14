All apartments in Brownsville
625 Templeton Street

625 Templeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 Templeton Street, Brownsville, OR 97327

2 bed/1 bath in brownsville with ductless heating & air, garage, dishwasher, w/d hookups! LOTS OF UPDATES! - Check out this charming 2 bed, 1 bath home located on 0.14 acres in Brownsville. This home has an attached garage, which can be used for storage or as work space. LOTS OF UPGRADES! This home has a brand new roof, which is only about 3 months old; an updated bathroom with a brand new tub; as well as a brand new hot water heater, and three new ductless heating & AC units throughout the house w/ remote controls. You will have plenty of space for your washer in dryer in the attached utility room, with plenty of space for storage. Additionally, there is a dishwasher, new counter tops in the kitchen, new flooring throughout, and much more! Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this updated darling home!

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com, applications are $50 per adult.

• Base Rent: $1150.00***
• Base Security Deposit: $1725.00***
• Cleaning Deposit & Carpet/Floor Fee: $1000
***NOTE: This amount will increase if tenant(s) have pet(s). The increase is determined by the following:

***Pet Deposits and Pet Rent (per animal):
Pet Deposits are due upon move-in with all other fees/deposit. Various types of pets are considered on an individual basis and will need to be discussed with the property manager prior to approval.

Equal Housing Opportunity
All rentals advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make any such preference, limitation, or discrimination. All persons are hereby informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

Rental Terms: One-year lease. (Lease break fee is 1.5 times the current rent.)

(RLNE3948869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

