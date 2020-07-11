/
34 Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
4716 South 30th West Avenue
4716 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow in Tulsa. Amenities included: central heat and air, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, laundry hookups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, storage shed, and yard. Water included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Sapulpa
22 Units Available
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,145
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
4 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
1 Unit Available
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
19 Units Available
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
22 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
1 Unit Available
782 W 147th PL S
782 147th Place, Glenpool, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in a wonderful community w/ pool - Property Id: 300977 Beautiful well finished home with amazing features like large bonus room, spacious master and expansive covered patio.
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
1804 East 66th Place
1804 East 66th Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$450
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom Apartment - 1 bedroom upstairs apartment available now at the Willows! This condo has all appliances included - refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and stack able washer and dryer. Private balcony. 1 small dog allowed with pet deposit.
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
6185 S Zunis Avenue
6185 South Zunis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1183 sqft
Nicely maintained 2 bedroom . Powder bath downstairs. Has bonus room which is perfect for a home office. Over sized two car Garage
1 Unit Available
Riverview
1227 S LAWTON Avenue
1227 South Lawton Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1763 sqft
Features 2 beds w/private baths & large closets in both bedrooms, office, wood floors in living areas, granite counter tops in kitchen & 1 car garage. Exterior features include a balcony, small patio, small yard and yard maintenance included.
1 Unit Available
Brookside
3820 S Detroit Avenue
3820 South Detroit Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
817 sqft
Close to Brookside & Riverparks! Updated 2 bedroom home with hardwoods & tile floors. Kitchen has granite countertops & all appliances remain w/home incl washer & dryer. Backyard features privacy fencing & a 2 level deck for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Sapulpa
42 Units Available
Southern Memorial Acres
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
16 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
17 Units Available
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
25 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$755
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
9 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4630 E 68th St #287
4630 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1102 sqft
Great Condo close to St. Francis! - Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo. Fully furnished with fridge, new stove and washer/dryer for your use. Newly painted interior. Jenks school district (RLNE5849018)
1 Unit Available
University Park
415 E Oklahoma St
415 East Oklahoma Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Full New Remodel!!! New Floor Plan!!! Open Concept!!! Quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Independence Heights
2863 E Admiral Pl
2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020 2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tulsa
310 E. 1st St 410
310 East 1st Street, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$995
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Downtown Studio - Property Id: 312969 Downtown Tulsa Apartments - Jacobs Lofts are Tulsa's premier loft apartment option.
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
3113 E 12th St
3113 East 12th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Beautifully Spacious Remodeled Rental Home! - Move-In Ready!! 2 bed and 2 bath! Beautifully spacious recently remodelled rental home. Newer laminate hardwood floors & tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom with remodelled master bathroom.