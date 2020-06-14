54 Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK with garage
Sapulpa has been called home by some pretty outstanding people, including musicians The Collins Kids, artist Regina Holliday, former Secretary of the Treasury George Miller, MLB player Don Wallace, singer Shara Worden, and painter Eugene Bavinger.
Sapulpa came into existence for two reasons: railroads and oil. Both still fuel the local economy today, and exist among the rich architecture and family owned businesses that thrive in this Northeast Oklahoma town, 12 miles down the road from Tulsa. Named for a Creek Indian chief, the town served originally as a stop for the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad in the late 1800s. It was the cry of "oil!" that really got Sapulpa's population gushing, and it's now home to more than 20,000 people. See more
Sapulpa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.