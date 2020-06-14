Apartment List
/
sapulpa
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK with garage

Sapulpa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
136 W Bryan Avenue
136 West Bryan Avenue, Sapulpa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1551 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath. NEW REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Kitchen w/eat at bar and gas stove, tiled countertops & backsplash. Pullman bath with shower/tub combo. Inside utility connections. Large double lot with a FOUR-car detached garage.
Last updated May 23 at 02:17pm
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Red Fork-Park Grove
1 Unit Available
3763 W 42nd Place
3763 West 42nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Nice house in quiet neighborhood Good size garage, good size yard Call Dan for a viewing

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10354 S Nathan Pl
10354 S Nathan Pl, Jenks, OK
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Yorkshire-This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan offers more than 1625 sqft and features a covered front porch, an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, dining area with access to rear patio, large living room with spacious
Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
13 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brookside
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Riverview
13 Units Available
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,145
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Kensington
23 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Riverview
213 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,146
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,136
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1224 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.
Last updated March 3 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2601 W 112th Pl S
2601 W 112th Pl S, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2024 sqft
Available July 10th! The Washita features an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, large living area with dramatic 10ft ceilings, a secluded master suite with his & hers vanities, a flex-room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Ridge Historic District
1 Unit Available
1227 E 28th St
1227 East 28th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Maple Ridge BEAUTY! - Gorgeous property located in highly desirable historic Maple Ridge neighborhood. 2 bed and 2 full bath. Guest house with 1 bed 1 bath located out back. Amazing light filled spaces. Stainless steel appliances throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
420 East D Street
420 East D Street, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1033 sqft
2 bedroom in Jenks!!! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home available now for an immediate move in!! Jenks school district located just blocks from the high school! Big fenced in backyard and garage. Central heat and air.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Peoria
1 Unit Available
2223 E. 55th Place
2223 East 55th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2318 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo With Secure Gate Access! - 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage. Newly painted with new appliances included. Open kitchen floor plan with fireplace and adjoining private courtyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11705 South Vine Street
11705 South Vine Street, Jenks, OK
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2930 sqft
Jenks Luxury Next To Pool! - 6 Bedroom 3 bath with study and upstairs game room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances and large pantry. Master bath has jetted tub, his and her vanity and separate shower. Covered patio and full privacy fence.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4819 S Owasso Avenue
4819 South Owasso Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1125 sqft
Brookside Bungalow! Hardwood flooring with tile in kitchen and bath. Two bedrooms, one bath but does have a room that could be an office or used as 3rd bedroom (no closet).

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
303 W 40th Street
303 West 40th Street, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
872 sqft
Well maintained 3bed 1 bath. Move in ready! Wood deck and a large fenced yard.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
3209 S Owasso Avenue
3209 South Owasso Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2454 sqft
Awesome Midtown Location! Backs to Greenbelt and Crow Creek. Lots of storage. 3 bed, 2 full bath & 3 living areas. Huge kitchen w/granite countertops. Big deck & nice private backyard

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6100 E 81st Street
6100 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2599 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 3 bath home on approximately 3.5 acres. Home has large living areas and huge trees.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1227 S LAWTON Avenue
1227 South Lawton Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1763 sqft
Features 2 beds w/private baths & large closets in both bedrooms, office, wood floors in living areas, granite counter tops in kitchen & 1 car garage. Exterior features include a balcony, small patio, small yard and yard maintenance included.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
507 E Comanche Street
507 East Comanche Street, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
Cute Jenks Bungalow near downtown Jenks! 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Will have new carpet and new interior paint including walls, ceiling, baseboards, doors & kitchen cabinets. New refrigerator with ice maker and new GE stacked washer/dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Peoria
1 Unit Available
6185 S Zunis Avenue
6185 South Zunis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1183 sqft
Nicely maintained 2 bedroom . Powder bath downstairs. Has bonus room which is perfect for a home office. Over sized two car Garage
City Guide for Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa has been called home by some pretty outstanding people, including musicians The Collins Kids, artist Regina Holliday, former Secretary of the Treasury George Miller, MLB player Don Wallace, singer Shara Worden, and painter Eugene Bavinger.

Sapulpa came into existence for two reasons: railroads and oil. Both still fuel the local economy today, and exist among the rich architecture and family owned businesses that thrive in this Northeast Oklahoma town, 12 miles down the road from Tulsa. Named for a Creek Indian chief, the town served originally as a stop for the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad in the late 1800s. It was the cry of "oil!" that really got Sapulpa's population gushing, and it's now home to more than 20,000 people. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

