65 Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
6 Units Available
Garden Park Apartments
207 N Hickory St, Sapulpa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have it all! Enjoy small town living, pet-friendly apartment set back into a quiet neighborhood. Downtown shopping, restaurants, public library, you'll not have to travel far to find everything you need.
Results within 1 mile of Sapulpa
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 23 at 02:17pm
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10354 S Nathan Pl
10354 S Nathan Pl, Jenks, OK
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Yorkshire-This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan offers more than 1625 sqft and features a covered front porch, an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, dining area with access to rear patio, large living room with spacious
Results within 5 miles of Sapulpa
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Riverview
13 Units Available
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,070
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
Brookside
56 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
South Peoria
11 Units Available
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Brookside
2 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Kensington
34 Units Available
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Brookside
17 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookside
27 Units Available
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Riverview
11 Units Available
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$790
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
1070 E.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$649
532 sqft
742 Plaza Drive - 742 H Available 07/15/20 1 Bedr. Beautiful Jenks Location. Cozy & Quiet. SPECIALS! - This bright and open layout creates the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Kensington
27 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Riverview
213 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,146
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,136
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1224 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated March 3 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2601 W 112th Pl S
2601 W 112th Pl S, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2024 sqft
Available July 10th! The Washita features an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, large living area with dramatic 10ft ceilings, a secluded master suite with his & hers vanities, a flex-room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4819 S Owasso Avenue
4819 South Owasso Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1125 sqft
Brookside Bungalow! Hardwood flooring with tile in kitchen and bath. Two bedrooms, one bath but does have a room that could be an office or used as 3rd bedroom (no closet).

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
303 W 40th Street
303 West 40th Street, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
872 sqft
Well maintained 3bed 1 bath. Move in ready! Wood deck and a large fenced yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11705 South Vine Street
11705 South Vine Street, Jenks, OK
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2930 sqft
Jenks Luxury Next To Pool! - 6 Bedroom 3 bath with study and upstairs game room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances and large pantry. Master bath has jetted tub, his and her vanity and separate shower. Covered patio and full privacy fence.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Ridge Historic District
1 Unit Available
1227 E 28th St
1227 East 28th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Maple Ridge BEAUTY! - Gorgeous property located in highly desirable historic Maple Ridge neighborhood. 2 bed and 2 full bath. Guest house with 1 bed 1 bath located out back. Amazing light filled spaces. Stainless steel appliances throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Peoria
1 Unit Available
6253 S. Yorktown Place
6253 South Yorktown Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1425 sqft
6253 S. Yorktown Place Available 07/17/20 Beautiful two bedroom two bath condo in Midtown - Convenience and Comfort in paradise like setting.It's what you've been looking for! Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bath Condo on first floor, with corner lot.
City Guide for Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa has been called home by some pretty outstanding people, including musicians The Collins Kids, artist Regina Holliday, former Secretary of the Treasury George Miller, MLB player Don Wallace, singer Shara Worden, and painter Eugene Bavinger.

Sapulpa came into existence for two reasons: railroads and oil. Both still fuel the local economy today, and exist among the rich architecture and family owned businesses that thrive in this Northeast Oklahoma town, 12 miles down the road from Tulsa. Named for a Creek Indian chief, the town served originally as a stop for the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad in the late 1800s. It was the cry of "oil!" that really got Sapulpa's population gushing, and it's now home to more than 20,000 people. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sapulpa, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sapulpa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

