65 Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK with balcony
Sapulpa has been called home by some pretty outstanding people, including musicians The Collins Kids, artist Regina Holliday, former Secretary of the Treasury George Miller, MLB player Don Wallace, singer Shara Worden, and painter Eugene Bavinger.
Sapulpa came into existence for two reasons: railroads and oil. Both still fuel the local economy today, and exist among the rich architecture and family owned businesses that thrive in this Northeast Oklahoma town, 12 miles down the road from Tulsa. Named for a Creek Indian chief, the town served originally as a stop for the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad in the late 1800s. It was the cry of "oil!" that really got Sapulpa's population gushing, and it's now home to more than 20,000 people. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sapulpa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.