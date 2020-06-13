65 Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK with balcony

Sapulpa has been called home by some pretty outstanding people, including musicians The Collins Kids, artist Regina Holliday, former Secretary of the Treasury George Miller, MLB player Don Wallace, singer Shara Worden, and painter Eugene Bavinger.

Sapulpa came into existence for two reasons: railroads and oil. Both still fuel the local economy today, and exist among the rich architecture and family owned businesses that thrive in this Northeast Oklahoma town, 12 miles down the road from Tulsa. Named for a Creek Indian chief, the town served originally as a stop for the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad in the late 1800s. It was the cry of "oil!" that really got Sapulpa's population gushing, and it's now home to more than 20,000 people. See more