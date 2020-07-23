49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sand Springs, OK

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
3417 S WALNUT CREEK
3417 South Walnut Creek Drive, Sand Springs, OK
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 1 bath / detached garage home for rent. Keyless entry with smart lock technology, new hard wood floors, new appliances, new paint. Conveniently located near Pratt Elementary School and family park.

1 of 16

Last updated May 27 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Angus Valley Acres
703 Tobago Drive
703 Tobago Drive, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1322 sqft
3/2/2 Single story. 3rd bedroom could be used for office. New Carpet & New Roof in May 2020. Master has private bath & walk-in closet. Utility room inside & separate. Fully fenced backyard. Circular drive. Near pass through to Angus Valley Park.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3 W 32nd Court
3 West 32nd Street, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Newer unit 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1-car garage. Granite kitchen w/pantry, stainless sink, gas stove & eat-at bar. Master is down w/walk-in closet & bath. 2 beds up + full bath. Covered patio & full privacy fence. Pets negotiable. Pratt Elementary School.
Results within 1 mile of Sand Springs

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2532 S 65th West Avenue
2532 S 65th West Ave, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Come see this Berryhill Beauty located blocks from Berryhill Schools. Total remodel w/fresh interior paint, new flooring, island kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, fixtures, etc. New storage building & freshly poured back porch.
Results within 5 miles of Sand Springs

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1708 w 58th st
1708 West 58th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
3 bed 2 bath Duplex - Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Updated kitchen and a big yard. Great location near Tulsa Hills. Please call 918-895-7868 to schedule a showing. (RLNE4978569)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carriage Trail
4802 N Elwood Ave W
4802 North Elwood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
1150 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath house with 1 Car Garage - This 3 bedroom house has 1 bathroom and a 1 car garage with a fenced yard. New paint and flooring. Ready to move in. Pet Deposit is $250 per pet. Please call 918-895-7868 for more details. (RLNE4812944)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Fork-Park Grove
3763 W 42nd Place
3763 West 42nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Nice house in quiet neighborhood Good size garage, good size yard Call Dan for a viewing

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 02:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Fork-Park Grove
3804 W 42nd St
3804 West 42nd Street, Tulsa, OK
Spacious 4 bedroom! Hardwood floors and fenced yard, register for a showing today!
Results within 10 miles of Sand Springs
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
25 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
15 Units Available
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
8 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$939
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
182 Units Available
Riverview
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1444 sqft
Voted #1 Best New Development by Oklahoma's Magazine's Best of the Best for 2020! We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated February 10 at 03:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1765 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
1316 S. Evanston Ave.
1316 South Evanston Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1543 sqft
1316 S. Evanston Ave. Available 08/15/20 Everything New On The Inside! - Too much to list, new sheetrock, floors, fixtures, cabinets, countertops and more! Beautifully re-designed Craftsman home. Full basement for storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11234 S Locust Circle
11234 South Locust Circle, Jenks, OK
Available 08/15/20 Cul De Sac 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Jenks Schools - Property Id: 12826 Colonial 2 Story Family Home in quite cul de sac located in Copperfield Estates in Jenks.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2109 E 25th Pl
2109 East 25th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Midtown Tulsa Home - Property Id: 318685 Executive Midtown Home designed by famous Tulsa Architect John Brooks Walton. Huge Master, Office, Dining Room, Family Room, Wetbar, Formal Living/Great Room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Suburban Acres
4328 North Garrison Avenue
4328 North Garrison Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Remodeled Property - Section 8 Ready - (RLNE5944340)

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Ridge Historic District
2161 South Owasso Place
2161 South Owasso Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1946 sqft
2161 South Owasso Place Available 08/15/20 21st & Peoria!!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home located at 21st & Peoria near Woodward Park!! Available for an August move in.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
1913 East 50th Street North
1913 East 50th Street North, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1237 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home, Zero Deposit Available - Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home move-in ready. Newly painted, new flooring in kitchen and laundry room, fenced in yard, and much more. NO pets allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fair Park
1228 S Indianapolis Ave
1228 South Indianapolis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1693 sqft
- Newly refurbished 3 bed, 2 bath home in Harvard Heights. Lots of windows for natural light. New central H&A. Master has private bath & space for an office. Walk to Univ of Tulsa. Knotty pine mudroom has stairs to basement & attaches to kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chamberlian
618 East 49th Place North
618 East 49th Place North, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with large yard!! - 3 bed 1 bath single home available for rent. Great starter home for a motivated individual! Large floorplan with spacious backyard. Garage perfect for a small shop or to store a small vehicle.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Suburban Acres
4334 N Kenosha Ave
4334 North Kenosha Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4bd 1 Bath Freshly Painted - 4 bedroom 1 bath fresh paint with hardwood floors that have been tastefully painted. Electric stove, lots of storage, shower/tub combo. Great backyard with trees and tons of space. Call 918-895-7868 https://youtu.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2824 E. 85th St., Unit 140
2824 East 85th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2015 sqft
Beautiful Updated Townhouse In The Timbers - Jenks School District! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
424 East 129th Place South
424 E 129th Pl S, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2615 sqft
424 East 129th Place South Available 09/22/20 Jenks Luxury Living - Affordable Luxury in the Tulsa Metro. There's nothing you can't have with this 3 bedroom that comes w/ 2.5 baths, an office, AND a dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Sand Springs, OK

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Sand Springs provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Sand Springs. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

