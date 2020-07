Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Land Only Building Site There is No House - 707 E. Street, Rentiesville, OK 74459

$12,500 sales price Owner Finance is Available with 10% down

Lot: 0.57 acres the house burned down...But this is still a perfect place to build a new home! No credit, bad credit, no problem! No ss# needed.

Ms. Holley Rodriguez 512-354-6877



s.



(RLNE2551776)