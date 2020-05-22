All apartments in New Cordell
117 W 6th Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:35 AM

117 W 6th Street

117 West 6th Street · (580) 821-1415
Location

117 West 6th Street, New Cordell, OK 73632

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
What a cool home! This is a 4-BEDROOM / 2 bath Victorian-style home with an amazing front porch. You enter the home into a HUGE Living / Dining area. There are two bedrooms downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs. There is also a bathroom on each floor. The floors are a combination of wood, vinyl and carpet. ALL of the APPLIANCES will stay: stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. On the back of the home is an enclosed SUNROOM. The backyard is fenced with chain-link fencing. There is a 2-story SHOP in the back. The large STORM SHELTER has an entrance from the outside and inside of the home. CHECK OUT the photo of the underground walkway from the storm shelter to the home. Built in 1920, this home has seen a lot of history!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

