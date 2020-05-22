117 W 6th Street

Amenities

What a cool home! This is a 4-BEDROOM / 2 bath Victorian-style home with an amazing front porch. You enter the home into a HUGE Living / Dining area. There are two bedrooms downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs. There is also a bathroom on each floor. The floors are a combination of wood, vinyl and carpet. ALL of the APPLIANCES will stay: stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. On the back of the home is an enclosed SUNROOM. The backyard is fenced with chain-link fencing. There is a 2-story SHOP in the back. The large STORM SHELTER has an entrance from the outside and inside of the home. CHECK OUT the photo of the underground walkway from the storm shelter to the home. Built in 1920, this home has seen a lot of history!