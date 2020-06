Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2 bedroom in Jenks!!! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home available now for an immediate move in!! Jenks school district located just blocks from the high school! Big fenced in backyard and garage. Central heat and air. Master bedroom has private half bathroom. 2 living areas. Visit our website to take a virtual tour or apply online! For questions call 918-991-6722. Section 8 not allowed. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care and renters insurance. www.accentforlease.com



(RLNE5273195)