Collinsville, OK
1524 W Main Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1524 W Main Street

1524 West Main Street · (918) 221-8351
Location

1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK 74021
Collinsville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1524 W Main Street · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim. Bathroom is updated, new flooring in kitchen, ceiling fans. Big formal living room, pretty formal dining, lots of sunny windows, nice size utility room, covered front porch for sitting and relaxing, & screened in back porch. Big yard with pretty picket fence, one car detached garage. No dogs. 1 year lease. Deposit $850. App fee $30 per adult. Contact Linda Hughes, 918-638-1172. McGraw Realtors

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5480218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 W Main Street have any available units?
1524 W Main Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1524 W Main Street have?
Some of 1524 W Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 W Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 W Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 W Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1524 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1524 W Main Street does offer parking.
Does 1524 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 1524 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1524 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
