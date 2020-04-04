1524 W Main Street

Amenities

Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim. Bathroom is updated, new flooring in kitchen, ceiling fans. Big formal living room, pretty formal dining, lots of sunny windows, nice size utility room, covered front porch for sitting and relaxing, & screened in back porch. Big yard with pretty picket fence, one car detached garage. No dogs. 1 year lease. Deposit $850. App fee $30 per adult. Contact Linda Hughes, 918-638-1172. McGraw Realtors



(RLNE5480218)