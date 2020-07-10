/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Wetherington, OH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
33 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$888
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Results within 1 mile of Wetherington
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Results within 5 miles of Wetherington
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,056
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,063
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
13 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,360
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7883 Yellowwood Drive
7883 Yellowwood Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2852 sqft
Spacious over 3500sf living area single family home in White Blossom community on cul-de-sac street. Granite kit w/SS appliances, hardwood floors,large private backyard, finished basement. Move in ready!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6263 Crooked Creek Drive
6263 Crooked Creek Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1740 sqft
Great home with a private oasis, two tiered deck, wooded back yard with sound of a running creek in the back. New Stainless appliances.New Granite Counter Top. Fresh paint, newer carpet, updated Master Bath, Newer Windows.
Last updated April 11 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7713 Hunt Club Drive
7713 Hunt Club Drive, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3551 sqft
Open/Airy Zachary plan w/over 3500 sq Ft of living area. 2 bay windows/2ft exten in FR. 16x10 morning rm.Granite countertop, huge Master BR. Brand new refrigerator & dishwasher.Finished basement.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8738 Snider Rd
8738 Snider Road, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Private ranch in highly desired Mason schools! - Property Id: 251627 Updated ranch sits on 12.5 acre horse farm. Stocked pond sits directly in backyard with a large sun-room to die for! 2 fireplaces.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7891 Yellowwood Drive
7891 Yellowwood Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3984 sqft
Spacious almost 4000sf living area in White Blossom community. Two story on cul-de-sac street. Granite kit w/SS appliances, 42 cabinets, 2 story family room,hard wood floors, 2nd floor bonus room. Owner/agent.
Results within 10 miles of Wetherington
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
32 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,063
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
11 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
122 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Sixteen Mile Stand
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Landen
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Last updated July 10 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,161
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
