1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:01 PM
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trotwood, OH
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
54 Morgan Avenue
54 Morgan Avenue, Trotwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
530 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 or Bethani 937-219-4575 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
807 sqft
The Landing
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
270 E Nottingham Rd
270 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Move in Ready! (RLNE5298552)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2921 Hoover Ave
2921 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Dayton. Move-in ready! $585 monthly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298269)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverdale
2 Units Available
1131 Riverside Dr
1131 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
900 sqft
Includes Water, Sewer, lawn, Snow and Trash Pick-up. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove. Pets ok. Section 8 OK. Tenant is responsible for Electric & Gas.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1974 Victoria Avenue
1974 Victoria Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
675 sqft
4 Unit multi-family home 12 month lease Deposit: $575 Pets on case by case, no vicious breeds Rental Requirements Household income must be 3X monthly rent $35 application fee per adult living in household. All adults must sign lease.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Highview Hills
1 Unit Available
3340 Germantown Street - 3350 - 13
3340 Germantown Street, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
650 sqft
3340 Germantown Street - 3350 - 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1958 Victoria Avenue
1958 Victoria Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
675 sqft
4 Unit multi-family home 1 bed, 1 bath unit in 4 unit building
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
780 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$879
769 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
429 Kolping Avenue
429 Kolping Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$599
550 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 1/2 a double was just rehabbed and features new flooring, paint, and fixtures. The kitchen includes both a stove and a refrigerator for your convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1134 Case Court
1134 Case Court, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
660 sqft
One bedroom unit located in Miamisburg. Second level unit. Two weeks rent free after lease signing. One bedroom unit. Large family room. Carpeted. Off street parking. Laundry room hook ups. Tenant pays gas and electric.