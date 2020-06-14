Apartment List
/
OH
/
streetsboro
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Streetsboro, OH with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Streetsboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.
Results within 5 miles of Streetsboro
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$938
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$757
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$926
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Streetsboro
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,036
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
Chapel Hill
104 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Village
1 Unit Available
2612 3rd St
2612 3rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1112 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom apartment in a great area of Cuyahoga Falls just 4 or so blocks from the Natatorium, the many eateries and shopping! It will remind you of a New York apartment with designer colors! Total of only 4 units in this entire building &

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5868 Glasgow Lane
5868 Glasgow Lane, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4647 sqft
House in Chagrin Highlands for Rent - Custom built contemporary 4 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bath colonial on a quiet, private cul-de-sac street in picturesque Chagrin Highlands.
City Guide for Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro was founded in 1798 when Connecticut native Titus Street purchased the land (which was quickly divided into 100-acre lots) and named it after himself.

Located in Portage County and once just a township, the city of Streetsboro is home to about 16,028 people. It is a part of the Akron Metro Area, though far enough away from the big city to ensure you enjoy quiet nights and plenty of greenery. Streetsboro is a small community and though it does not have a lot of its own claims to fame, it definitely is a city to consider if you are looking for an apartment for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Streetsboro, OH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Streetsboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Streetsboro 1 BedroomsStreetsboro 2 BedroomsStreetsboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStreetsboro 3 BedroomsStreetsboro Apartments with Balcony
Streetsboro Apartments with GarageStreetsboro Apartments with GymStreetsboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStreetsboro Apartments with Parking
Streetsboro Apartments with PoolStreetsboro Apartments with Washer-DryerStreetsboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsStreetsboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OH
Green, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University