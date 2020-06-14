13 Apartments for rent in Streetsboro, OH with gym

Streetsboro was founded in 1798 when Connecticut native Titus Street purchased the land (which was quickly divided into 100-acre lots) and named it after himself.

Located in Portage County and once just a township, the city of Streetsboro is home to about 16,028 people. It is a part of the Akron Metro Area, though far enough away from the big city to ensure you enjoy quiet nights and plenty of greenery. Streetsboro is a small community and though it does not have a lot of its own claims to fame, it definitely is a city to consider if you are looking for an apartment for rent.