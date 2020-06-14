13 Apartments for rent in Streetsboro, OH with gym
Streetsboro was founded in 1798 when Connecticut native Titus Street purchased the land (which was quickly divided into 100-acre lots) and named it after himself.
Located in Portage County and once just a township, the city of Streetsboro is home to about 16,028 people. It is a part of the Akron Metro Area, though far enough away from the big city to ensure you enjoy quiet nights and plenty of greenery. Streetsboro is a small community and though it does not have a lot of its own claims to fame, it definitely is a city to consider if you are looking for an apartment for rent. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Streetsboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.