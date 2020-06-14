16 Apartments for rent in Stow, OH with gym

One visit to this comfortable town, and you'll want to "stow" away in Ohio.

Located in Summit County, Ohio, Stow is home to more than 34,670 people. The cost of living index for the state of Ohio is less than the national median cost of living, but the cost of living index for Stow is slightly above the Ohio median. This makes Stow an affordable city, especially for those moving to this part of the country from other cities with a higher cost of living index, while still ensuring you're in one of the more pleasant areas of Ohio. Fancy! The weather in Stow is pretty predictable, with hot summers and average lows of up to 27°F in February.