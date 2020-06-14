16 Apartments for rent in Stow, OH with gym
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 33
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 34
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 1
One visit to this comfortable town, and you'll want to "stow" away in Ohio.
Located in Summit County, Ohio, Stow is home to more than 34,670 people. The cost of living index for the state of Ohio is less than the national median cost of living, but the cost of living index for Stow is slightly above the Ohio median. This makes Stow an affordable city, especially for those moving to this part of the country from other cities with a higher cost of living index, while still ensuring you're in one of the more pleasant areas of Ohio. Fancy! The weather in Stow is pretty predictable, with hot summers and average lows of up to 27°F in February. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stow renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.