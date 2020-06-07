701 E Main St

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Built in 2006, this commercial property on the east edge of Saint Paris is ready for your thriving business. 8,000 SF with excellent visibility. Lease terms: $2000/month for the full building or 5% of the gross monthly income whichever is higher. Owner will also consider leasing half of the building. Renter would pay taxes, insurance and all utilities. The building includes a 88x78 open space which could be divided into multiple suites. 36 feet of plate glass window on the front of the building. Linoleum tile flooring and LED light fixtures. The 2.26 acre lot allows room for southern building expansion. The building is air conditioned with a 20 ton HVAC and includes a 3-phase 400 Amp electric service. There is an office/stockroom area and 2 rest rooms. B2 zoning allows: service& retail, drive in, eating & drinking, transient lodging, wholesale & warehousing, food processing, transport terminal and public service. 2nd parcel id#F20-24-11-12-00-001-02. See MLS#410349 for sale terms.