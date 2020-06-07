All apartments in St. Paris
St. Paris, OH
701 E Main St
701 E Main St

701 East Main Street · (937) 206-7281
Location

701 East Main Street, St. Paris, OH 43072

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 8000 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Built in 2006, this commercial property on the east edge of Saint Paris is ready for your thriving business. 8,000 SF with excellent visibility. Lease terms: $2000/month for the full building or 5% of the gross monthly income whichever is higher. Owner will also consider leasing half of the building. Renter would pay taxes, insurance and all utilities. The building includes a 88x78 open space which could be divided into multiple suites. 36 feet of plate glass window on the front of the building. Linoleum tile flooring and LED light fixtures. The 2.26 acre lot allows room for southern building expansion. The building is air conditioned with a 20 ton HVAC and includes a 3-phase 400 Amp electric service. There is an office/stockroom area and 2 rest rooms. B2 zoning allows: service& retail, drive in, eating & drinking, transient lodging, wholesale & warehousing, food processing, transport terminal and public service. 2nd parcel id#F20-24-11-12-00-001-02. See MLS#410349 for sale terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 44 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 E Main St have any available units?
701 E Main St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 701 E Main St currently offering any rent specials?
701 E Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 E Main St pet-friendly?
No, 701 E Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paris.
Does 701 E Main St offer parking?
No, 701 E Main St does not offer parking.
Does 701 E Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 E Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 E Main St have a pool?
No, 701 E Main St does not have a pool.
Does 701 E Main St have accessible units?
No, 701 E Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 701 E Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 E Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 E Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 E Main St has units with air conditioning.
