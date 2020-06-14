/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:01 PM
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springboro, OH
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
681 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
809 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
725 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
780 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$879
769 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
1134 Case Court
1134 Case Court, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
660 sqft
One bedroom unit located in Miamisburg. Second level unit. Two weeks rent free after lease signing. One bedroom unit. Large family room. Carpeted. Off street parking. Laundry room hook ups. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
897 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
3340 Germantown Street - 3350 - 13
3340 Germantown Street, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3340 Germantown Street - 3350 - 13 in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
