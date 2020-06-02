Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

124 Osage Dr. Available 08/01/20 **3-BEDROOM/2-BATH HOME W/ LARGE GARAGE IN SHAWNEE HILLS (DUBLIN SCHOOLS)!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****

This is a 3-bedroom/2-bath home with a large underground garage in Shawnee Hills. The home features Central A/C, hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, eat-in area), large open living room/dining room area w/ wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook up, and a full bath near the kitchen area. As you venture beyond the living area, you'll have your hallway with another full bath and three (3) carpeted bedrooms, each with sliding door closets. The basement features tons of space for storage, as well as space for more than one vehicle. This location is just steps away from the Scioto River and Bogey Inn, and minutes to the Columbus Zoo, Zoombezi Bay, Route 33, and Sawmill Road/I-270 area. You'll also enjoy the convenience of complimentary lawn care and access to a full-time maintenance staff. Don't sit on this one-of-a-kind opportunity! This gem won't last long!



(RLNE4810871)