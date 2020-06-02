All apartments in Shawnee Hills
124 Osage Dr.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

124 Osage Dr.

124 East Osage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

124 East Osage Drive, Shawnee Hills, OH 43065

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
124 Osage Dr. Available 08/01/20 **3-BEDROOM/2-BATH HOME W/ LARGE GARAGE IN SHAWNEE HILLS (DUBLIN SCHOOLS)!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.*****
This is a 3-bedroom/2-bath home with a large underground garage in Shawnee Hills. The home features Central A/C, hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, eat-in area), large open living room/dining room area w/ wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook up, and a full bath near the kitchen area. As you venture beyond the living area, you'll have your hallway with another full bath and three (3) carpeted bedrooms, each with sliding door closets. The basement features tons of space for storage, as well as space for more than one vehicle. This location is just steps away from the Scioto River and Bogey Inn, and minutes to the Columbus Zoo, Zoombezi Bay, Route 33, and Sawmill Road/I-270 area. You'll also enjoy the convenience of complimentary lawn care and access to a full-time maintenance staff. Don't sit on this one-of-a-kind opportunity! This gem won't last long!

(RLNE4810871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Osage Dr. have any available units?
124 Osage Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee Hills, OH.
What amenities does 124 Osage Dr. have?
Some of 124 Osage Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Osage Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
124 Osage Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Osage Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Osage Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 124 Osage Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 124 Osage Dr. offers parking.
Does 124 Osage Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Osage Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Osage Dr. have a pool?
No, 124 Osage Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 124 Osage Dr. have accessible units?
No, 124 Osage Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Osage Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Osage Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Osage Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Osage Dr. has units with air conditioning.

