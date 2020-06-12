/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
92 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sharonville, OH
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
11139 Spinner Avenue,
11139 Spinner Avenue, Sharonville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
11139 Spinner Avenue, Available 04/24/20 11139 Spinner Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharoville, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Sharonville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Blue Ash
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12164 First Avenue
12164 First Avenue, Highpoint, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Location, Location, Location - Great schools, quiet street, big back yard. Cute 2 BR house. Recently updated inside. Hardwood floors throughout. Good starter home. Accessible to shopping. (RLNE2421150)
Results within 5 miles of Sharonville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
37 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1243 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Blue Ash
16 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kenwood
5 Units Available
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1014 sqft
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Woodlawn
12 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glendale
Contact for Availability
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kenwood
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
36 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
20 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
