3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sharonville, OH
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
1482 Continental Drive
1482 Continental Drive, Sharonville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1080 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Sharonville
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Blue Ash
120 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1427 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Blue Ash
1 Unit Available
10423 Rachel Anne Court
10423 Rachel Anne Court, Blue Ash, OH
Beautiful 5BR/3.5bath ranch in desirable Blue Ash Estates! Gourmet kitchen w/marble counter tops & SS appliances. Lovely 3 seasons rm that leads to covered deck w/outdoor kitchen & retractable screens.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
11966 Stillwind Drive
11966 Stillwind Drive, Highpoint, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1614 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 2
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
12128 Audie Court
12128 Audie Court, Springdale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of Sharonville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1366 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
36 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1373 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
36 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Landen
21 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sixteen Mile Stand
11 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kenwood
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1937 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 170
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wetherington
24 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
7907 Furrow Court
7907 Furrow Court, Butler County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
7812 Matson Court
7812 Matson Court, Deer Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1747 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This 3-bedroom cape cod is conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in Deer Park.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
7956 Stillwell Road
7956 Stillwell Road, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1592 sqft
Single Family 3 Bedroom Home for Rent, Move In Ready! - Welcome to this spacious split-level home. Featuring a large living room with closet storage, Nice dining room and kitchen with ample cabinet storage, Appliances are not included.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
7752 Montgomery Road
7752 Montgomery Road, Kenwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 4 BD, 2.5 BA located in desirable Indian Hill School district. This Kenwood Greene Condominium offers 2 floors, living room, dining room, study, kitchen, walk out patio, pool and more.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9692 Union Cemetery Road
9692 Union Cemetery Road, Hamilton County, OH
Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Bonus Room Home in Symmes Township - Beautiful and Spacious Single Family Home in Symmes Township. Roomy kitchen has modern appliances and granite countertops.
