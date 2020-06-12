/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:13 PM
81 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Park, OH
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$935
1055 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Mount Healthy Heights
45 Units Available
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$929
890 sqft
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Springdale
6 Units Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenhills
1 Unit Available
14 Chalmers Ln
14 Chalmers Lane, Greenhills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
Clean 2 bed/1 bath townhouse with several parks & village shopping center in walking distance. Lots of closets & storage. Hardwood floors. Laundry hook-ups, Large deck, No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2002013)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
483 W Kemper Road
483 West Kemper Road, Springdale, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
783 sqft
You will enjoy this newly renovated rental property. New kitchen cabinets with granite counter top. New bathrooms. Refurbished hard wood floors, throughout 1st floor. Freshly painted interior. Very cozy. 2 minutes to get to I-275.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Finneytown
2 Units Available
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Woodlawn
12 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
30 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glendale
Contact for Availability
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lockland
7 Units Available
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Beckett Ridge
13 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Mount Healthy
10 Units Available
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Mount Healthy
6 Units Available
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Winston Lake
1 Unit Available
1364 Meredith Dr
1364 Meredith Drive, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1264 sqft
Nice 2/2 ranch with screened in back deck, fenced back yard, and oversizeed master bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Hartwell
1 Unit Available
8222 Monon Avenue
8222 Monon Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
**THE BEST AND PREFERRED WAY TO CONTACT US IS THROUGH A MESSAGE, not the phone.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Park
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Walnut HIlls
14 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Similar Pages
Forest Park 1 BedroomsForest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsForest Park 3 Bedrooms
Forest Park Apartments with BalconyForest Park Apartments with GarageForest Park Apartments with GymForest Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KY