2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Four Bridges, OH
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Four Bridges
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Results within 1 mile of Four Bridges
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wetherington
24 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Results within 5 miles of Four Bridges
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
37 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1243 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
36 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Overbrook Drive
142 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5204 Franklin Park Drive
5204 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Three Levels Town House, with Attached Garage. Two Master Bedrooms. First Floor with Formal Living and Dinning Room with walk out to Balcony. Wooded View. Close to Down Town Mason and Parks. No Pets. Agent Owner
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8738 Snider Rd
8738 Snider Road, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Private ranch in highly desired Mason schools! - Property Id: 251627 Updated ranch sits on 12.5 acre horse farm. Stocked pond sits directly in backyard with a large sun-room to die for! 2 fireplaces.
Results within 10 miles of Four Bridges
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Blue Ash
16 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1270 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Barbara Park
19 Units Available
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
University
8 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
