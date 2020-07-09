All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Last updated October 29 2019 at 6:07 PM

2050 Hughey Square Drive

Location

2050 Hughey Drive, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Hughey Square Drive have any available units?
2050 Hughey Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
Is 2050 Hughey Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Hughey Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Hughey Square Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Hughey Square Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Hughey Square Drive offer parking?
No, 2050 Hughey Square Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2050 Hughey Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Hughey Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Hughey Square Drive have a pool?
No, 2050 Hughey Square Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Hughey Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 2050 Hughey Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Hughey Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 Hughey Square Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Hughey Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2050 Hughey Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
