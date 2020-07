Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Bath and a Half Rental In Pleasantville North Of Lancaster Just of State Route 188, Full Basement, 2 Car Garage, Central Air, Gas Heat,

Level Yard, No Pets, This is a very Clean and Flooring is Beautiful, Full Front Porch Formal Dining Room, If You are Looking for a nice Clean Rental in A Great Area, This is it. call today for your showing