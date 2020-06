Amenities

4 Bedroom Student Rental

Beautifully updated kitchen with gorgeous glass backsplash. This property is right off of the bus line and is close to campus. It features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great size bedrooms with plenty of storage space! The open concept design on the first floor allows you to enjoy a fully remodeled kitchen, stainless steal appliances, and granite countertops that is open to your living & dinning rooms!! This design makes the house feel much larger. Off street parking is available & there is a bus stop right out front!!