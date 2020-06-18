Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 103 Oberlin Ct. This is a 4BR, 2BA fully renovated student rental. The kitchen has been redone with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and all new white cabinets. Solid surface flooring, full basement, washer and dryer included, large back yard and a large driveway for off street parking. Large back yard with a fire pit and a deck. We can do an annual lease or lease for the academic school year at Miami University. Rent is per student per semester based on 4 people.

