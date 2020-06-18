All apartments in Oxford
103 Oberlin Ct
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:40 PM

103 Oberlin Ct

103 Oberlin Court · (513) 374-3107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

103 Oberlin Court, Oxford, OH 45056

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 103 Oberlin Ct. This is a 4BR, 2BA fully renovated student rental. The kitchen has been redone with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and all new white cabinets. Solid surface flooring, full basement, washer and dryer included, large back yard and a large driveway for off street parking. Large back yard with a fire pit and a deck. We can do an annual lease or lease for the academic school year at Miami University. Rent is per student per semester based on 4 people.
103 Oberlin is a 4 bedroom 2 bath house on a quiet, isolated street. This house has been completely redone inside with a new kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, large living room, and full basement. This property features a large driveway with a garage and a nice backyard with a deck. Very close to the rec. center and campus. This house features a beautiful fireplace and ceiling fans to keep the house cool and comfortable. The kitchen is equipped with a garbage disposal, microwave, oven, pantry, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There is plenty of parking available. There is air conditioning, a beautiful sun deck, and fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Oberlin Ct have any available units?
103 Oberlin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxford, OH.
What amenities does 103 Oberlin Ct have?
Some of 103 Oberlin Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Oberlin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
103 Oberlin Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Oberlin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Oberlin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 103 Oberlin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 103 Oberlin Ct does offer parking.
Does 103 Oberlin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Oberlin Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Oberlin Ct have a pool?
No, 103 Oberlin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 103 Oberlin Ct have accessible units?
No, 103 Oberlin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Oberlin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Oberlin Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Oberlin Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Oberlin Ct has units with air conditioning.
