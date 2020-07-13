/
107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Northbrook, OH
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
9340 Comstock Drive
9340 Comstock Drive, Northbrook, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1359 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
2798 Hazelton Court
2798 Hazelton Court, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
3037 Wheatfield Drive
3037 Wheatfield Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Northbrook
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
Mount Healthy Heights
10486 Gloria Avenue
10486 Gloria Avenue, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
Northgate
3628 Sweetwood Court
3628 Sweetwood Court, Northgate, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1750 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Healthy Heights
2573 Merriway Lane
2573 Merriway Lane, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1073 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of Northbrook
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
23 Units Available
Mount Healthy Heights
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
College Hill
College Woods
1165 Hill Crest Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this secluded neighborhood tucked into the LaBoiteaux Woods offers one-bedroom units with private entrances and private oversized patios/balconies. Pets are allowed.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northside
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Greenhills
4 Chalmers Ct
4 Chalmers Court, Greenhills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
Located next to Greenhills Plaza close to I-275. Near shopping, resturants and entertainment. Features incl; fresh paint, new LVT floors, updated kitchen with newer appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1822 Vernon Place,
1822 Vernon Place, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1448 sqft
1822 Vernon Place, Available 07/24/20 1822 Vernon Pl 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Faifield, Ohio.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
2131 Roosevelt Avenue - 4
2131 Roosevelt Avenue, New Burlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Newly updated, spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartment available in Mt.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
750 Danbury Road
750 Danbury Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
10907 Maplehill Drive
10907 Maplehill Drive, New Burlington, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1625 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
650 Crenshaw Lane
650 Crenshaw Lane, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1534 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
4747 Howard Avenue,
4747 Howard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
767 sqft
4747 Howard Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **$99 Deposit Special** - **$99 Deposit Special** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1881 Doral Drive,
1881 Doral Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
1881 Doral 3BR/3BA (Fairfield) - This beautiful split-level home has 3BR/3BA, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, dining room, w/d hookup, spacious living area with fireplace, basement, and 2 car attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Lake
9084 Arrowhead Court
9084 Arrowhead Court, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2039 sqft
9084 Arrowhead Court Available 07/24/20 9084 Arrowhead Ct 3BR/1BA (Springfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop by and see our Cozy 3BR/1BA home with a 1 car attached garage and has been completely updated with new windows, new roof, updated flooring,