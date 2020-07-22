Apartment List
/
OH
/
monfort heights
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:42 PM

125 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Monfort Heights, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Monfort Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3496 Hader Avenue,
3496 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3496 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3496 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3490 Hader Avenue,
3490 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3490 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3490 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Monfort Heights
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated January 14 at 12:11 PM
3 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offer convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Monfort Heights
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2460 W. McMicken Ave 2
2460 West Mcmicken Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Clifton Area - Property Id: 325039 Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath unit in the Clifton Area located at 2460 W. McMicken Ave on the second floor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1635 West North Bend Road,
1635 West North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1970 sqft
1635 West North Bend Road, Available 08/21/20 1635 West North Bend 4BR/1Full/2Half BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1 full/ 2 half bathrooms home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio! This unique home has a new

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
856 GILCREST
856 Gilcrest Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
972 sqft
DElhi - WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH ON CUL DE SAC - Nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, vinyl windows and glass block. Fenced back yard. Finished family room in basement. (RLNE5899959)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3811 Cass Avenue,
3811 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1846 sqft
3811 Cass Avenue, Available 08/07/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Price Hill
4761 Dale Avenue
4761 Dale Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1048 sqft
4761 Dale Avenue Available 08/07/20 4761 Dale Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Finneytown
774 Crowden Drive
774 Crowden Drive, Finneytown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1632 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Northgate
3617 Woodsong Drive
3617 Woodsong Drive, Northgate, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1027 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 7

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2365-1 Maryland
2365 Maryland Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 BR with city and river views 30 units City View

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Dent
6708 Harrison Ave. # 10
6708 Harrison Ave, Dent, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment in centrally located to all of Harrison Ave. Shopping!! Oak Hills Schools!! Near New Medical Center and Hospital. Easy access to 74 and all major employment centers and Universities. We are a pet friendly building.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
9340 Comstock Drive
9340 Comstock Drive, Northbrook, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1359 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Monfort Heights, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Monfort Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Monfort Heights may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Monfort Heights. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYIndependence, KYBridgetown, OHCheviot, OHNorthbrook, OHNorthgate, OHNew Burlington, OHForest Park, OH
Fort Wright, KYWoodlawn, OHDayton, KYBellevue, KYNorwood, OHErlanger, KYFort Thomas, KYWilder, KYHarrison, OHSouthgate, KYSharonville, OHCold Spring, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton