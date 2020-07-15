/
/
monfort heights
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM
209 Apartments for rent in Monfort Heights, OH📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights
3537 Epley Lane - 5
3537 Epley Lane, Monfort Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3537 Epley Lane - 5 in Monfort Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3490 Hader Avenue,
3490 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3490 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3490 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3496 Hader Avenue,
3496 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3496 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3496 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Monfort Heights
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated January 14 at 12:11 PM
3 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offer convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and parks.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3912 Trevor Ave floor 1
3912 Trevor Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
894 sqft
spacious 1 bedroom - Property Id: 319125 spacious 1 bedroom with eat in kitchen. there is no off street parking. there is security Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3619 Robb Avenue - 3
3619 Robb Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient and Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartment **Strictly Senior Building** **Free Heat and Water** **Only Applicants Over 55 Considered** **Non Smoking** **Vouchers not Accepted** Second floor 1 bedroom apartment located on convenient corner in Cheviot.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
White Oak East
2825 Blue Rock Rd 6
2825 Blue Rock Road, White Oak, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Airyknolls - Property Id: 303495 This spacious 1bd. apt. sits in a nice, quiet area which is located near all shopping outlets. This apartment has a nice, large livingroom area along with a diningroom area suited for a small table and chairs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Airy
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
Two bedroom one bath apartment on the second floor of a quiet, secured building in East White Oak. A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown North
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3609 Saint Martins Place - 4
3609 Saint Martins Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1130 sqft
Here is a very spacious apartment with private laundry and storage lockers in the basement situated in a great neighborhood within the cheviot school district.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3825 Kenker Place - 2
3825 Kenker Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom on second floor of a 2 Family home. Bonus finished attic. Private entry. Large eat in kitchen features wood cabinets. Unit has hardwood floors throughout. Storage available in basement.
Results within 5 miles of Monfort Heights
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
6 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
College Hill
College Woods
1165 Hill Crest Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this secluded neighborhood tucked into the LaBoiteaux Woods offers one-bedroom units with private entrances and private oversized patios/balconies. Pets are allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Covedale
5141 Sumter Ave 2
5141 Sumter Avenue, Covedale, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
900 sqft
Large Bed 900 sq ft ON CUL DE SAC, QUITE AREA - Property Id: 245341 2 family 1bedroom 1 bath on cul de sac 2nd floor. could be a small 2 bed room. Walk in closet, pantry, central air and updated windows.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
856 GILCREST
856 Gilcrest Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
972 sqft
DElhi - WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH ON CUL DE SAC - Nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, vinyl windows and glass block. (RLNE5899959)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 Allview Circle
3604 Allview Circle, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
4 bedroom & 2 full baths. Totally renovated kitchen, all new flooring and remodeled 2nd floor bath. New HVAC, roof & windows. 2 Car tandem garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Monfort Heights area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monfort Heights from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBridgetown, OHNorthbrook, OHFort Wright, KYWoodlawn, OHDayton, KYBellevue, KY