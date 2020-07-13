109 Apartments for rent in Milford, OH with parking

Milford's trail system is a part of the larger Little Miami Scenic Trail, which is the nation's fourth longest disused railway trail. Perfect for biking, walking and learning local culture, this trail's popularity is a testament to Milford's love for exercise, nature and history.

Welcome to the land of great trails! The story of Milford is still in progress, but its past includes the arrival of water power, a grist mill, railroads, and much more. By coming here, you are joining a city that's been incorporated since the 1830's. Home to 6,709 people, Milford is influenced by nearby Cincinnati, especially when it comes to football and baseball, but the town is its own unique place. People from Milford say they're from Milford. A historic and charming downtown area, the beauty of life beside the Little Miami River, and ample activities have elevated Milford's status within the area. For its size, the city has an incredible amount of green space too. On top of that, Milford hosts a lot of festivals and events throughout the year. As you can see, great times await in this town off Interstate-275.