Apartment List
/
OH
/
milford
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Milford, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Milford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Mulberry
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Mulberry
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$940
1205 sqft
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Milford
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH. This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.
Results within 5 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$903
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Newtown
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
1410 Woodville Pike
1410 Woodville Pike, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1671 sqft
This home is truly one of a kind! Outside you'll find a great deal of off street parking including space under the carport and a nice little patio. Entering through the back door into the mud room with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
323 Center St.
323 Center Street, Miamiville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
House for rent, everything brand new! Deck on the back looking over quiet, private back yard. Plenty of parking, includes washer/dryer, and all other appliances. Tenant pays electric, owner pays water/sewer. Open House 2-4 Saturday.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Summerside
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Grove
1951 Fireside Drive
1951 Fireside Drive, Cherry Grove, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Ranch!! 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch for rent in Anderson. Original hardwood floors throughout, 2 car garage, flat back yard. Backs up to Julif's Park.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
The Village of Indian Hill
7985 Brill Road
7985 Brill Road, The Village of Indian Hill, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Charming Mid-Century Modern home on 6+ acres with a pool. Private backyard with plenty of room to play and woods to explore. Highly desired Central Village location.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6695 Branch Hill Guinea Pike
6695 Branch Hill–Guinea Pike, Clermont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2150 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished Rental Only. Experience a dream life with this updated brick colonial. 4 beds, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, huge patio overlooking a duck pond and horse pasture.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
10 Meadows Dr
10 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
14 Meadows Dr
14 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
The Village of Indian Hill
7725 Annesdale Drive
7725 Annesdale Drive, The Village of Indian Hill, OH
6 Bedrooms
$6,800
8187 sqft
Gorgeous Indian Hill home in the heart of the Village available for lease. Custom built, full brick exterior, 10 ft ceilings, five bedrooms on 2nd floor including the master suite. Gourmet kitchen, fabulous private yard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Dry Run
2754 Turnkey Court
2754 Turnkey Court, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1714 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath updated ranch with finished basement. Large kitchen with skylight and screened in porch. Large storage shed in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
122 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,176
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,037
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Kenwood
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1901 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
City Guide for Milford, OH

Milford's trail system is a part of the larger Little Miami Scenic Trail, which is the nation's fourth longest disused railway trail. Perfect for biking, walking and learning local culture, this trail's popularity is a testament to Milford's love for exercise, nature and history.

Welcome to the land of great trails! The story of Milford is still in progress, but its past includes the arrival of water power, a grist mill, railroads, and much more. By coming here, you are joining a city that's been incorporated since the 1830's. Home to 6,709 people, Milford is influenced by nearby Cincinnati, especially when it comes to football and baseball, but the town is its own unique place. People from Milford say they're from Milford. A historic and charming downtown area, the beauty of life beside the Little Miami River, and ample activities have elevated Milford's status within the area. For its size, the city has an incredible amount of green space too. On top of that, Milford hosts a lot of festivals and events throughout the year. As you can see, great times await in this town off Interstate-275. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Milford, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Milford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Milford 1 BedroomsMilford 2 BedroomsMilford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilford 3 Bedrooms
Milford Accessible ApartmentsMilford Apartments with BalconyMilford Apartments with GarageMilford Apartments with Parking
Milford Apartments with PoolMilford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KY
Dayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton