109 Apartments for rent in Milford, OH with parking
Milford's trail system is a part of the larger Little Miami Scenic Trail, which is the nation's fourth longest disused railway trail. Perfect for biking, walking and learning local culture, this trail's popularity is a testament to Milford's love for exercise, nature and history.
Welcome to the land of great trails! The story of Milford is still in progress, but its past includes the arrival of water power, a grist mill, railroads, and much more. By coming here, you are joining a city that's been incorporated since the 1830's. Home to 6,709 people, Milford is influenced by nearby Cincinnati, especially when it comes to football and baseball, but the town is its own unique place. People from Milford say they're from Milford. A historic and charming downtown area, the beauty of life beside the Little Miami River, and ample activities have elevated Milford's status within the area. For its size, the city has an incredible amount of green space too. On top of that, Milford hosts a lot of festivals and events throughout the year. As you can see, great times await in this town off Interstate-275. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Milford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.