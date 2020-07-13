17 Apartments under $800 for rent in Middletown, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
University
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Barbara Park
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect
1100 Grove Street
1100 Grove Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Large kitchen with pantry! - Now available is this cute one-story single family home. It includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, large kitchen with pantry, dining room, cellar, and washer/dryer hook-up. Ornamental fireplace. Driveway parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Amanda-Oneida
2009 Oxford State Road,
2009 Oxford State Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
684 sqft
2009 Oxford State Road, Available 07/17/20 2009 Oxford State Rd 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to view our affordable 2BR/1BA ranch home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands
2207 Sherman Avenue,
2207 Sherman Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
692 sqft
2207 Sherman Avenue, Available 07/31/20 2207 Sherman 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Church
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/17/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Douglass
604 Sixteenth Avenue
604 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1036 sqft
Completely renovated Townhouses located close to downtown Middletown, The Miami River Bike Trail and centrally located. This home is a very spacious two bedroom with large bathroom, dining room, living room, kitchen and basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Douglass
827 Sixteenth Avenue,
827 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
672 sqft
827 Sixteenth Avenue, Available 08/07/20 827 Sixteenth 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Recently renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mayfield
1813 Winton Street
1813 Winton Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
1813 Winton Street Available 07/24/20 1813 Winton 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our lovely 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Ashgrove
1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$787
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1134 Case Court
1134 Case Court, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
660 sqft
One bedroom unit located in Miamisburg. Second level unit. Two weeks rent free after lease signing. One bedroom unit. Large family room. Carpeted. Off street parking. Laundry room hook ups. Tenant pays gas and electric.

July 2020 Middletown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Middletown Rent Report. Middletown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middletown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Middletown rents increased over the past month

Middletown rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Middletown stand at $685 for a one-bedroom apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom. Middletown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Middletown, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Middletown rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Middletown, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Middletown is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Middletown's median two-bedroom rent of $900 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Middletown's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middletown than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Middletown.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

