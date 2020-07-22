Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Macedonia, OH with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Macedonia means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >

1 of 31

1 Unit Available
8697 Kingfisher Ln
8697 Kingfisher Lane, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
An awesome townhouse waiting for you to make it home. Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desirable Huntsford Farm. Large deck off the back the home provides additional space to relax or entertain.
1 of 27

13 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
1 of 27

7 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,390
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!
1 of 24

6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 33

$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,052
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
1 of 7

$
4 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
1 of 18

$
23 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
1 of 20

26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
1 of 11

14 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
1 of 14

$
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
1 of 30

3 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
6729 Pin Tail Dr
6729 Pin Tail Drive, Brecksville, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3350 sqft
This is a true Must See! Stunning custom built Brick Front Colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac street!! Superior high quality in every detail! Impeccable condition with so many fine features. This home is characteristic of an expertly built residence.

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
6708 Hidden Lake Trl
6708 Hidden Lake Trail, Brecksville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ready For New Tenant! Open Floor Plan With Wooded View. First Floor Master Suite With Walk-In Closet and Full Bath. Loft With Skylight. Attached 2 Car Garage. Minimum 1 Year Lease. Credit Report and Background Check Must Be Provided.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
Onaway
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Absolutely lives like a single family home. Beautifully Updated.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1807 Higby Dr
1807 Higby Drive, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1228 sqft
3 BR, 1.5 Bath Townhouse style Condo. Very neat and clean with Ceramic tile flooring on first floor and Rec Room, and Hardwood in the Living Room. Nice Rec Room. All updated mechanical systems. Nice private Patio. Large MBR w/ walk in closet.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
Sussex
19825 Winslow Rd
19825 Winslow Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
678 sqft
Remodeled third floor unit in eastern Shaker. New paint, carpet, kitchenette and refreshed bathroom. The unit has all new windows and two new window unit air conditioners. The kitchenette has an apartment size refrigerator with freezer.

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
Onaway
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
Malvern
2914 Attleboro Rd
2914 Attleboro Road, Shaker Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5407 sqft
Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Macedonia, OH

Finding apartments with a pool in Macedonia means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Macedonia could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

