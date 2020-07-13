/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
48 Apartments for rent in Parma, OH with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$747
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
47 Units Available
Parma
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 7 at 02:29pm
6 Units Available
Parma
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Parma
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
23 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Parma Heights
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$713
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Parma Heights
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Parma
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
42 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$718
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$923
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$901
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Detroit - Shoreway
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,009
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Oak Brook Gardens
13911 Oakbrook Dr, North Royalton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
830 sqft
Living at Oak Brook Gardens means a convenient location and a comfortable home. Residents can enjoy lounging on the sun deck beside the pool or walking in Mill Stream Run Reservation that is just minutes from the community.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
842 sqft
Welcome home to Walnut Hill - where convenience meets affordability. Each 1 and 2 bedroom suite has features such as a fully equipped kitchen, wide full-view closets and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Ohio City
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$715
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
910 sqft
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
18 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Pine Forest
14010 Pine Forest Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
940 sqft
Quiet residential community in a wooded setting close to I-77 and I-71. Pool with sundeck, parking garage and laundry facilities on-site. Heat and water included in the rent.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2167 Olive Ave
2167 Olive Avenue, Lakewood, OH
8 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
Nicely Appointed 2nd Flr Unit to Rent on Westend of LKWD* Offering 4 Bdrms & 2 Full Bths w/ Finished 3rd Frl Inc* The Main area offers an Updated Kitchen w/ Newer Cabinetry/Counters, Newer SS Appl's, Ceramic Flrng & Pantry* It extends into a Lg
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
18608 Buccaneer Creek Ln # 15
18608 Buccaneer Creek Lane, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1606 sqft
This beautiful, large 2 bedroom 3.5 bath end unit townhome condominium is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac area of the Spyglass Hill Community in Strongsville.
1 of 19
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
311 Bucknell Ct
311 Bucknell Ct, Broadview Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1592 sqft
Wonderful townhouse available for rent in New Hampton! Open first floor layout w/ 2 story foyer, vaulted great room, spacious eat-in kitchen offering all appliances & a convenient powder room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2165 Glenbury Ave
2165 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
VERY Nice 1st Floor Unit! Character, Space, in Excellent Condition and a Very Convenient & Desirable Location in Western Lakewood.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
13856 Oak Brook
13856 Oak Brook Drive, North Royalton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
North Royalton Townhome Condo - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage, amenities to include pool and playgrounds, close to I-71, Metro parks, shopping, restaurants, medical and more.
