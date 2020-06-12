/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:35 PM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Macedonia, OH
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Macedonia
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
4 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Macedonia
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Macedonia
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
27 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
42 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sussex
6 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
993 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mercer
5 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mercer
5 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OH