All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1483 Autumn Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, OH
/
1483 Autumn Dr
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

1483 Autumn Dr

1483 Autumn Drive · (614) 412-0204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1483 Autumn Drive, Lancaster, OH 43130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5289661043 ---- Don\'t miss this gorgeous home! This home is equipped with three bedrooms, 2.1 baths, and great room with gas log-burning fireplace and cathedral ceiling, connected to the dining area which leads to a spacious patio and a fabulously large fenced yard! It is conveniently located in River Valley Highlands and close to restaurants, shopping and more! The eat-in-kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, including Bosch dishwasher, Frigidaire electric range, refrigerator and microwave. First floor master has its own bath and large, walk-in closet! Apply today! DO NOT disturb our tenants! $45 application fee per adult. $250 pet fee with approval. Additional fees may apply. Proof of renters insurance required before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1483 Autumn Dr have any available units?
1483 Autumn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, OH.
What amenities does 1483 Autumn Dr have?
Some of 1483 Autumn Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1483 Autumn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1483 Autumn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 Autumn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1483 Autumn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1483 Autumn Dr offer parking?
No, 1483 Autumn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1483 Autumn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1483 Autumn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 Autumn Dr have a pool?
No, 1483 Autumn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1483 Autumn Dr have accessible units?
No, 1483 Autumn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 Autumn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1483 Autumn Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1483 Autumn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1483 Autumn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1483 Autumn Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Pickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHBlacklick Estates, OHJohnstown, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity