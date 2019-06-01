1483 Autumn Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5289661043 ---- Don\'t miss this gorgeous home! This home is equipped with three bedrooms, 2.1 baths, and great room with gas log-burning fireplace and cathedral ceiling, connected to the dining area which leads to a spacious patio and a fabulously large fenced yard! It is conveniently located in River Valley Highlands and close to restaurants, shopping and more! The eat-in-kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, including Bosch dishwasher, Frigidaire electric range, refrigerator and microwave. First floor master has its own bath and large, walk-in closet! Apply today! DO NOT disturb our tenants! $45 application fee per adult. $250 pet fee with approval. Additional fees may apply. Proof of renters insurance required before move in.