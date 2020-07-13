Apartment List
/
OH
/
kent
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:44 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Kent, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kent apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Kent

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Fountain Drive
19 Fountain Drive, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
Available 08/31/20 2005 DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- New luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
880 Lakeview Court
880 Lakeview Court, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Available 08/15/20 A spectacular free standing condo in Brimfield. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit was built in 2008. The great room has a fireplace, and opens to a patio. The master suite has a garden tub as well as shower, and a walk in closet.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4612 Creekside Drive
4612 Crekside Drive, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 4612 Creekside Dr, Kent, OH is a condo home that contains 1,724 square feet and was built in 2007. It contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms with cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Lightning Lane
34 Lightning Lane, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
Available 08/31/20 DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- Luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8
1300 Brimfield Drive, Portage County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
CALL FOR OPEN HOUSE TIMES Won't last long, call Cassey at 330-515-RENT(7368) Fantastic clean apartment that includes water, sewer, trash, ample parking, A/C, playgrounds, patios/balconies, community feel with lots of green, secure laundry
Results within 5 miles of Kent
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
4 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor living! Located in the new Town Center building just North of Tallmadge Circle. Enjoy carefree living in this trendy new penthouse suites.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1807 Higby Dr
1807 Higby Drive, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1228 sqft
3 BR, 1.5 Bath Townhouse style Condo. Very neat and clean with Ceramic tile flooring on first floor and Rec Room, and Hardwood in the Living Room. Nice Rec Room. All updated mechanical systems. Nice private Patio. Large MBR w/ walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Heslop Morningview
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
4433 N Norman - 1
4433 N Norman Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 Bedroom Twinplex that has recently been completely remodeled. New appliances, floors, kitchen and bath! 850.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st Please go directly to our website for more information or to apply WWW.JLCasto.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Heslop Morningview
1413 ANDERSON
1413 Anderson Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1504 sqft
Single-Family 1195.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st 1413 ANDERSON RD. CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH 44221 This home as 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, dining and family room addition. Newer windows, siding, paint and flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Ready for August 1move in! Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Kent
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
23 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,175
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kent, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kent apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

