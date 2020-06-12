Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground

Summer Tree Terrace is a friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, clubhouse, playground, and more. Each of our 2-bedroom apartments feature energy efficient electric appliances and are handicap accessible. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Winners Jeffersonville Market and Don & Marys Corner Pizza, 11 minutes from Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville, 13 minutes from Miami Trace High School, and 19 minutes from Walmart. We are a convenient commute to Washington Court House.

Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Summer Tree Terrace home. Accepts Section 8.



