Last updated June 12 2020

Summer Tree Terrace

71 North Main Street · (740) 426-9164
Location

71 North Main Street, Jeffersonville, OH 43128

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedroom · Avail. now

$643

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Summer Tree Terrace is a friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, clubhouse, playground, and more. Each of our 2-bedroom apartments feature energy efficient electric appliances and are handicap accessible. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Winners Jeffersonville Market and Don & Marys Corner Pizza, 11 minutes from Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville, 13 minutes from Miami Trace High School, and 19 minutes from Walmart. We are a convenient commute to Washington Court House.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Summer Tree Terrace home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE2360297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summer Tree Terrace have any available units?
Summer Tree Terrace has a unit available for $643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Summer Tree Terrace have?
Some of Summer Tree Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summer Tree Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Summer Tree Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summer Tree Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Summer Tree Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jeffersonville.
Does Summer Tree Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Summer Tree Terrace does offer parking.
Does Summer Tree Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summer Tree Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summer Tree Terrace have a pool?
No, Summer Tree Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Summer Tree Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Summer Tree Terrace has accessible units.
Does Summer Tree Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Summer Tree Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Summer Tree Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summer Tree Terrace has units with air conditioning.
