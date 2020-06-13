/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huber Heights, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7742 Harshmanville Road,
7742 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
7742 Harshmanville Road, Available 06/19/20 7742 Harshmanville Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Huber Heights) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Huber Heights, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Huber Heights
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 5 miles of Huber Heights
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
2724 Laurelwood Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Northwood Ave
153 Northwood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1234 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath Single-Family Home - Property Id: 287538 COMING SOON! NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Dayton. Available in Mid June! Priced at $900.00/mo, $900.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Rosewood Drive,
101 Rosewood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1578 sqft
101 Rosewood Drive, Available 06/19/20 101 Rosewood Dr 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2005 Stegman Avenue,
2005 Stegman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
960 sqft
2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
37 E Hudson Ave
37 East Hudson Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298311)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 East Nottingham Road,
350 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1176 sqft
350 East Nottingham Road, Available 06/19/20 350 E Nottingham 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA, home located in Dayton. This home is Newly Renovated with new flooring, and an updated electrical.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1385 Maplegrove Drive
1385 Maplegrove Dr, Fairborn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1636 sqft
1385 Maplegrove Drive Available 06/19/20 1385 Maplegrove 3BR/1.5BA (Fairborn) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Fairborn, Ohio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
155 Grove Ave
155 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Burgess Avenue,
41 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
41 Burgess Avenue, Available 06/19/20 41 Burgess Ave 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
2998 Benchwood Road
2998 Benchwood Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Coming July 2020! This townhome is huge and you will love the area it's very quite and located minutes from shopping and dinning! New Roof, windows, Flooring, counter tops, appliances.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.
Results within 10 miles of Huber Heights
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
1318 Pursell Avenue
1318 Pursell Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1194 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1004 Ansel Drive
1004 Ansel Drive, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home located in Dayton. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2473 East Dorothy Lane
2473 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Kettering. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.
