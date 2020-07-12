Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH with parking

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Winchester
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Winchester
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Waterford Harbour
3800 Battersea Dr, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Waterford Harbour is minutes from Columbus in Groveport, Ohio making commutes easy. We offer unmistakable style and comfort in our two bedroom apartment homes. Residents can enjoy our community center with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Schirm Farm
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$655
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Abby Trails
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$987
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
15 Units Available
Independence Village
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$742
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
1 Unit Available
Independence Village
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4002 Parsons Ave
4002 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
896 sqft
4002 Parsons Ave Available 07/14/20 Obetz Area 3 Bed, 1 Bath 1 Car Garage, Ranch ...Owner Financing Qualified....614-756-6959 For Details!!! - South End Rent To Own...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastmoor
1076 Ashburton Road - 1
1076 Ashburton Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
864 sqft
2 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME...NO STEPS! SINGLE FAMILY HOME READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY..

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shannon Green
5507 Village Grove Ln
5507 Village Grove Lane, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,497
2100 sqft
5507 Village Grove Ln Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in The Meadows at Shannon Lakes in Canal Winchester!! - You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that boasts 2100 sq ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4623 Langley Avenue
4623 Langley Avenue, Whitehall, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
4623 Langley Avenue Available 08/14/20 4623 Langley Ave. (Whitehall Schools) - NON SMOKING- NO BASEMENT---Single family ranch 2 bedroom , 1 bath. Eat in kitchen wth gas stove , refrigerator , dishwasher and microwave hood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
White Ash
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Marion Franklin
1639 Burley Dr.
1639 Burley Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HERE IS THE RANCH YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! NO STEPS! THIS HOME HAS A LARGE BACK YARD, PATIO, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW KITCHEN AND 3 MODERATE SIZED BEDROOMS.

1 of 20

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Brice
6132 Kensington Glen Drive
6132 Kensington Glen Drive, Brice, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1233 sqft
Groveport schools 3 bed 2 bath one story home. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and new ss appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, goes into laundry room and then garage.

1 of 9

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
256 Loxley Drive
256 Loxley Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
905 sqft
Newly remodeled adorable ranch on south end...

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Marion Franklin
1699 Dewberry Rd
1699 Dewberry Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
$960
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End SFM ,Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-503-0281 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Livingston - McNaughten
5933 Little Brook Way
5933 Little Brook Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
Completely Renovated Three Bedroom Two Bath with Two Car Garage - Large unit with all new kitchen, bathrooms, carpet and paint. Attached two car garage with opener and in unit washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
3822 Soldier St.
3822 Soldier Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1852 sqft
3822 Soldier St. - Property Id: 315881 Fantastic Groveport Madison two story, single family home with Huge 2 car garage. 1,852 sqft. of living space. Close to shopping and all freeways. Only 12 minutes to downtown.
Results within 10 miles of Groveport
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
3 Units Available
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Greenbriar Farm
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Groveport, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Groveport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

