Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking alarm system bike storage community garden lobby online portal

Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities. Your new home features gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, granite countertops and open patios or balconies. As a resident, you’ll have access to our refreshing swimming pool, beautiful community clubhouse, convenient business center and 24-hour fitness center. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments will wow you, and we can’t wait for you to join our community!



Living at Bennington Pond puts you just 10 miles away from Downtown Columbus. Entertainment opportunities abound in the city—visit Pearl Market, marvel at fabulous pieces at the Columbus Museum of Art or grab some java in quaintly decorated Hemingway’s Coffee Nook. Staying local is no problem, too! Bird watch, jog or hike at scenic Pickerington Ponds Metro Park, attend a wine tasting at Hidden Lakes Winery or get