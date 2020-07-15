All apartments in Groveport
Find more places like Bennington Pond.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groveport, OH
/
Bennington Pond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Bennington Pond

4261 Hamilton Square Blvd · (833) 923-3046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Groveport
See all
Winchester
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH 43125
Winchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4210BC · Avail. Sep 15

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 4356BP · Avail. Sep 8

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 4271BC · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4486BP · Avail. Sep 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 4402BP · Avail. Aug 8

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 4197BC · Avail. Sep 21

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4490BP · Avail. Aug 11

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bennington Pond.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
alarm system
bike storage
community garden
lobby
online portal
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities. Your new home features gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, granite countertops and open patios or balconies. As a resident, you’ll have access to our refreshing swimming pool, beautiful community clubhouse, convenient business center and 24-hour fitness center. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments will wow you, and we can’t wait for you to join our community!

Living at Bennington Pond puts you just 10 miles away from Downtown Columbus. Entertainment opportunities abound in the city—visit Pearl Market, marvel at fabulous pieces at the Columbus Museum of Art or grab some java in quaintly decorated Hemingway’s Coffee Nook. Staying local is no problem, too! Bird watch, jog or hike at scenic Pickerington Ponds Metro Park, attend a wine tasting at Hidden Lakes Winery or get

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $135.00, $275.00 non-refundable, $650.00, $875.00 refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, Weight Limit 45 Pounds
Cats
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bennington Pond have any available units?
Bennington Pond has 15 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bennington Pond have?
Some of Bennington Pond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bennington Pond currently offering any rent specials?
Bennington Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bennington Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, Bennington Pond is pet friendly.
Does Bennington Pond offer parking?
Yes, Bennington Pond offers parking.
Does Bennington Pond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bennington Pond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bennington Pond have a pool?
Yes, Bennington Pond has a pool.
Does Bennington Pond have accessible units?
Yes, Bennington Pond has accessible units.
Does Bennington Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bennington Pond has units with dishwashers.
Does Bennington Pond have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bennington Pond has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Bennington Pond?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Harbour
3800 Battersea Dr
Groveport, OH 43125

Similar Pages

Groveport 1 BedroomsGroveport 2 Bedrooms
Groveport Apartments with GymGroveport Apartments with Parking
Groveport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity