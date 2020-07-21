All apartments in Groveport
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

431 Elm St

431 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

431 Elm Street, Groveport, OH 43125

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4 Bedroom 1 Bath Groveport Ohio - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for rent

Look at this 4 bedroom 1 bath house. There are two bedrooms upstairs that are good size bedrooms. On the main level there is two additional bedrooms with a completely renovated bathroom with a kitchen and living room. There is a full basement for storage with additional sheds available outside for more storage. Fenced in yard. Off street parking.

Rent is $1200 per month with a 1 yr lease
Deposit is $1200

May accept pets, $25 per pet per month, maximum of two

(RLNE5523466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Elm St have any available units?
431 Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveport, OH.
Is 431 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
431 Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 431 Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 431 Elm St offers parking.
Does 431 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Elm St have a pool?
No, 431 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 431 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 431 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
