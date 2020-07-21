431 Elm St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4 Bedroom 1 Bath Groveport Ohio - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for rent



Look at this 4 bedroom 1 bath house. There are two bedrooms upstairs that are good size bedrooms. On the main level there is two additional bedrooms with a completely renovated bathroom with a kitchen and living room. There is a full basement for storage with additional sheds available outside for more storage. Fenced in yard. Off street parking.



Rent is $1200 per month with a 1 yr lease

Deposit is $1200



May accept pets, $25 per pet per month, maximum of two



(RLNE5523466)