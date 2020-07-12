Apartment List
/
OH
/
grove city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

182 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grove City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
Results within 1 mile of Grove City
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Stonebridge
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$855
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
996 sqft
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
912 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:29am
19 Units Available
Riverbend
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
36 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
8 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$641
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 18 at 03:10pm
22 Units Available
Brewery District
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Vasser Village
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4002 Parsons Ave
4002 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
896 sqft
4002 Parsons Ave Available 07/14/20 Obetz Area 3 Bed, 1 Bath 1 Car Garage, Ranch ...Owner Financing Qualified....614-756-6959 For Details!!! - South End Rent To Own...

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
63 N Central Ave
63 Central Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Franklinton! - Please see www.NewCityOhio.com for more photos and information. NO SECTION 8.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41 N Central Ave
41 Central Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$989
676 sqft
Renovated Two Bedroom in Franklinton! - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more details and photos. NO SECTION 8.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
South Central Hilltop
965 D Forest Creek Drive East
965 Forest Creek Dr E, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on 2nd floor has a private balcony to enjoy the park-like setting of our community. Appliances included: Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
South Central Hilltop
2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive
2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee goes toward Security Deposit upon approval!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
South Central Hilltop
2306 Forest Creek Circle Drive
2306 Forest Creek Circle Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee goes toward Security deposit upon approval!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
South Central Hilltop
2333 Forest Creek Drive South
2333 Forest Creek Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee is WAIVED!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grove City, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grove City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrove City Accessible ApartmentsGrove City Apartments with Balcony
Grove City Apartments with GarageGrove City Apartments with GymGrove City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrove City Apartments with ParkingGrove City Apartments with Pool
Grove City Apartments with Washer-DryerGrove City Cheap PlacesGrove City Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrove City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus