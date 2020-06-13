Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

166 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Garfield Heights, OH

Finding an apartment in Garfield Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9806 Sladden Ave
9806 Sladden Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
1076 sqft
9806 Sladden DN Garfield Heights, OH 44126 - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of two family home $765 rent / $765 deposit $25 application fee per adult NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1-2 pets under 15 lbs permitted with PetScreening & Pet Fee.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
10901 Elmwood Ave
10901 Elmwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1481 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Garfield Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5123 Stanley Ave
5123 Stanley Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
Bungalow, 3 bdrm 1 ba - (RLNE5756647)

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14119 ROCKSIDE RD
14119 Rockside Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 Ba, Cape Cod - (RLNE5857777)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
4361 E 144th St
4361 East 144th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
CLEVELAND APARTMENTS IS NOW AVAILABLE THIS JUNE!! - Looking for a place for your loved one? Visit our Cleveland rental homes Where the City Is Your Backyard! LOCATION: 4361 E 144th St Cleveland, OH -Great location near the convenience stores,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Corlett
1 Unit Available
12805 Watterson Ave
12805 Watterson Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1176 sqft
MOVE IN READY!!! We would love to have you! Large 2 bedroom, 1176 square foot, gas-heated, and PET-FRIENDLY home (see restrictions) that includes the piece of mind of an activated ADT security system! Newer carpet throughout this 2 bedroom home

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Corlett
1 Unit Available
11622 Lenacrave Avenue
11622 Lenacrave Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$895
1163 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Union - Miles Park
1 Unit Available
11338 Cotes Avenue
11338 Cotes Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1393 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Broadway
1 Unit Available
7813 Harvard Ave
7813 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1364 sqft
7813 Harvard Ave Cleveland, OH 44105 - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17501 Mccracken Rd
17501 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1252 sqft
17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $895 rent / $895 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5214 Thomas Street
5214 Thomas Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bed 1 Bath Waiting For You! - 3 bed 1 bath Maple Heights home. Updated and well kept.Tenant pays all utilities. Stove and fridge included, and Washer dryer hookup provided. Home has central air, fenced in backyard and partially finished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Garfield Heights
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Buckeye - Shaker
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$487
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$652
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
University Circle
3 Units Available
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Garfield Heights, OH

Finding an apartment in Garfield Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

